Lisa Vanderpump Gives Her Honest Take on Stassi Schroeder's Vanderpump Rules Firing

Lisa Vanderpump is SUR-ving up her honest thoughts on Vanderpump Rules' former cast members.
Last year, original co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from this hit Bravo series after former cast mate Faith Stowers did a podcast interview and publicly accused them of calling the police on her to report a false claim (both have since apologized publicly).
"I think there was a little lack of awareness with Stassi and I think she lived in her own bubble. And again, I think Bravo did what they had to do at the time," Lisa shared on the Monday, Jan. 11 episode of Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. "I think everything was so inflamed at that time, but it was an accumulation of things she'd done as well. It wasn't just one remark. And I think the fact that she was proactive in calling, with this whole, Faith situation. Just not the way to handle things."
According to Faith, Stassi discussed how she and Kristen called the police to report Faith in an April 2018 interview on The Bitch Bible podcast (the episode has since been taken down). Lisa said she was unaware of the Faith incident until after the firings went down.
"I'd never heard that podcast. It was [something] I'd never heard," she said. "There's quite a big cast and they're all going off doing these interviews. I don't hear any of them. So this story had never reached my ears. Sure, whatever they were talking about at the time they thought was funny because they were saying, 'Oh yeah, we did this, we did that.' But I never certainly heard that. I never listened to any of their interviews, quite frankly."
Lisa also addressed a controversial 2018 incident where Stassi posted an Instagram story photo of her outfit with the caption "Nazi chic," adding, "Oh God, and then there've been things when she'd said Nazi. She can say things that are provocative, very provocative. Having had my family lived through World War II and Nazis and being in the house, my grandparents' house being bombed in the war."
"I mean, there's a lot of people with so much history that you can't be cavalier just because you're young and unaware," Lisa shared. "For that, I think you can grow, but when she was proactive, I think that's what they thought."
Despite the various controversies, Lisa said, "In their defense, it wasn't right what they did at all, but do I think they're racist? A thousand percent not because I have a very diverse..a lot of diverse people working for me that they've all been very close to over the years. So do I think it was a racist action? Not at all. I just think it was just awful timing and stupid and ignorant."
E! reached out to Faith for a response to Lisa's latest interview.
Just last month, longtime VPR star Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright announced they also won't be returning to the show. Filming for the bravo series is still on pause due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
