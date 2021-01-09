21 TikTok Stars to Follow in 2021: Frankie Jonas, Benny Drama and More

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

New to TikTok? Buckle up.

The 2-year-old video-sharing app is one of the fastest-growing social media networks and gained steam in 2020 as more people found time to watch and create content. TikTok's popularity is showing no signs of slowing down in 2021.

While many TV and movie stars, singers and other "conventionally" famous celebrities have launched TikTok accounts to try to boost their youngest audiences, they are not the most popular TikTokers. No. 1 is Charli D'Amelio, known for her no-frills dance videos. Other top stars include the likes of Addison Rae and Lele Pons. In addition, Frankie Jonas—Jonas Brothers members Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas' little brother, has become a star in his own right thanks to TikTok.

And while the social platform is chock full of your usual mix of celebrities, dancers and lip-syncers, others have used the platform to showcase their cooking skills, comedy, family hijinks and quirky hobbies hobbies while simultaneously inviting people into their private worlds.