Raven-Symoné Reveals If She's Ready for Kids, Her Thoughts on The View Drama & More

Oh snap—is Raven-Symoné ready to become a mom?
E!'s Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner got the exclusive scoop from the actress and singer herself on Friday, Jan. 8's Daily Pop.
"Honey, the good thing about being a lesbian is that it's always planned, okay?" Raven told Justin, who had asked the Disney Channel star if she and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday intended to grow their family any time soon, as so many celebrities have done this past year amid Hollywood's quarantine baby boom. "So I will let you know!"
"I'm sure there's going to be, like, a whole doctor's list I'm going to give you," Raven added. "We'll get there when we get there."
After all, the couple hasn't even celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary yet! They said "I do" last June in a surprise, backyard ceremony at Grey's Anatomy star Debbie Allen's home with minimal guests.
"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot from the wedding. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a--hole!!!"
Instagram, Raven quipped, is "really where I live" these days—at least when she's not making new music or filming Raven's Home.
The 35-year-old star left her post at The View in 2016 to join the That's So Raven follow-up, and Justin couldn't help but ask for her thoughts on the ABC daytime talk show's latest drama: "I wanted to call you personally two days ago because when Joy [Behar] told Meghan McCain she did not miss her while she was on maternity leave, I almost fell out of my chair!"
"Let me tell you something about Joy Behar, okay. She is shady and doesn't even know she's shady at times, which gives me life," Raven laughed. "On a side note, Meghan, I talked to her once before because we obviously didn't share the table together but, you know, she's a strong-willed human, so I know she might of been crying a little bit on the inside but I like the face she had."
Raven might not be on The View anymore, but last year, Kevin Hart recruited her and Miranda to compete on E!'s Celebrity Game Face, where he leads star-studded teams through a fun and LOL-worthy game night with the hopes of winning the "Hart of Champion" trophy and award money for their charity of choice.
The newlyweds unfortunately lost to Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg, but it turns out they're getting a shot at redemption on Tuesday, Jan. 12's episode.
"She's much more competitive than I am," Raven said of her wife. "And we lost the first time, which, I will say, put tension in the house for like a week. There was definitely those side-eye looks passing in the bathroom because she didn't see the baby Kevin statue."
So when Raven got a call to return to Celebrity Game Face, Miranda immediately went into competition-mode: "She sat me down, like, 'You know, babe...I know you bought me this ring, but if you don't win..."
Uh-oh.
See if Raven and Miranda are able to redeem themselves when Celebrity Game Face airs Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. on E!
Watch the rest of the Raven's Home star's Daily Pop interview in the above clip.