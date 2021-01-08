The Chase's Sara Haines Honors Alex Trebek With Heartfelt Premiere Tribute

Watch : Who Will Replace Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"?

Alex Trebek's reign will forever be remembered.

ABC's new trivia show The Chase made sure of this by opening their Thursday, Jan. 7 debut episode with a tribute to the iconic Jeopardy! host who passed away on Nov. 8 from stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Before we launch this exciting new game show," said host Sara Haines, "we at ABC thought it was only fitting that we dedicate this show to the memory of Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy! from 1984 until his recent passing."

Sara continued, "We all stand on the shoulders of his legacy and hope that The Chase will do him proud. And what better way to honor his legacy than to launch a show that stars Jeopardy!'s greatest champions of all time?"

The new host ended the tribute perfectly, with a sweet touch, "As Alex himself might say, ‘What is The Chase?'"

Of course, with fans of the legendary game show spanning decades, many took to social media to share their thoughts on the heartwarming dedication.