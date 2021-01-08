Vanessa Bryant Shares Footage of Kobe Bryant Discussing Marriage's "Ups and Downs"

Watch : Ciara Teaches Kobe Bryant's Daughter How to Ride a Bike

Vanessa Bryant is remembering a powerful Kobe Bryant interview just weeks before the one-year anniversary of his tragic death.

She shared a video to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 7 that showed the late basketball legend discussing the power of love to sustain a person through life's ebbs and flows. The footage had previously been shared by fans on social media shortly after the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Jan. 26, 2020.

"Happiness is such a beautiful journey," the superstar athlete explained in the clip. "It has its ups and downs, whether it's in marriage or whether it's in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere, and you move through them, you move through them. And then through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges, and inevitably, another storm comes. And guess what? You ride that one out, too."

He continued, "So, I think love is sort of a determination, a persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love."