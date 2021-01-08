UFC Fighter Irwin Rivera Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing His Sisters

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera was arrested Thursday, Jan. 7 for allegedly stabbing his two sisters in Boynton Beach, Fla.

According to online records, the 31-year-old mixed martial artist has been charged with two counts of premeditated murder in the first degree. However, according to an incident report obtained by ESPN, he has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He was taken into custody by the Boynton Beach Police Department with no bond set.

Per ESPN's report, a 22-year-old woman and 33-year-old woman were both found alive with multiple stab wounds and taken to the hospital. The younger woman suffered wounds to her head, back and arm, while the older woman was stabbed on her face, back, arms and hands.

Documents show that Irwin fled the scene but was later apprehended and confessed to police, "I killed my sisters." Police say that the athlete, who used a "brass knuckle knife" in the alleged incident, told authorities he was compelled by a "higher power."