DaBaby Arrested on Rodeo Drive for Alleged Firearm Possession

DaBaby has found himself in hot water after being arrested on Thursday, Jan. 7.

A spokesperson with the Beverly Hills Police Department tells E! News that a security guard from the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive called authorities at around 5 p.m. after allegedly witnessing a group of men, one of which was described as having a "handgun in his waistband," walking on the famous street.

The spokesperson further shares, "Police made contact with the group after they entered a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area. An investigation followed and a 9MM handgun was found in the vehicle."

DaBaby, née Jonathan Kirk, was subsequently taken into custody for alleged possession of a firearm. According to authorities, he is currently being booked at the Beverly Hills Police Department and has not yet been charged.

The rapper was previously arrested in January 2020 for alleged battery. At the time of the incident, E! News reported the artist allegedly got into an altercation with a club promoter after he was given $20,000, instead of the $30,000 promised.