Tiger Woods' Favorite Golf Buddy Is Son Charlie and More Athletes With Mini-Me Sports Star Kids

Winning the Masters in 2019 was a considerable high point for Tiger Woods, in a career that had been full of them before personal strife and injuries stalled his momentum, resulting in more sporadic wins over the previous 11 years and no major championships.
"It's unreal for me to experience this,'' he said after his momentous win, 22 years after he was first fitted for the green jacket at the age of 21. "It was one of the hardest I've ever had to win just because of what's transpired the last couple of years."
But his real comeback from the depths became more complete just last month, when he was joined by his 11-year-old son, Charlie Woods, on the course at the PNC Championship in Orlando.
"Just making sure we had fun. I think he did," Tiger told ESPN of the father-son outing. "He enjoyed being out there. The fact we got off to such a quick start, him hitting some of those incredible shots. And he carried it from the range to the golf course. That's different from playing at home to playing tournament golf.''
Having played the sport since he was a toddler, Woods knows what a lifelong commitment to the game entails, as well as how to spot a natural. And judging by the skills he exhibited, Charlie's got some serious talent.
And if his drive (golf clap, thank you) is anything like his dad's, this wasn't the last we've heard from kid.
Woods, of course, is hardly alone when it comes to professional athletes having kids who've followed their parents into their world, whether by playing the same game or utilizing their height, strength, speed and agility in another sport.
