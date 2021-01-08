Riverdale Casts a Husband For Veronica

Watch : "Riverdale" Season 5 Has Big Changes

That's Mrs. Veronica Lodge to you. Or maybe Veronica Gekko?

Riverdale's time jump is causing some major changes on the CW drama, including the fact that Veronica (Camila Mendes) is married, and it's not to Archie (KJ Apa). Chris Mason, known for Broadchurch and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has been cast as Chad Gekko, adult Veronica's Wall Street husband. Unfortunately for Veronica, it sounds like her husband sucks.

Chad is described by Deadline and EW as an Alpha Dog who is threatened by Veronica's life in Riverdale and her friendship with Archie and is very controlling and jealous. We hate Chad already!

When last we saw Veronica, she was still dating Archie, but they were sort of doomed. He had recently been kissing Betty (Lili Reinhart) a little bit, but Betty had called it off and decided to recommit to Jughead (Cole Sprouse), leaving Archie confused.