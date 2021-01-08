Don't Miss Out on Anthropologie's Winter Tag Sale: Final Days to Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Items

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Anthropologie's Winter Tag Sale is the gift that keeps on giving!
But time is running out to score amazing deals on apparel, shoes, accessories and home goods. Even better, you can now take an extra 50% off sale items and enjoy free shipping on orders over $50.
See below for our favorite sale picks from Anthropologie. Happy shopping!
Andrea Cropped Sweater Jacket
We love a good cropped sweater for the colder months. This one looks super flattering and cozy, too!
Be Big Puzzle
If 2020 taught us anything, it's that keeping a stockpile of puzzles on hand is a must!
Alicia Sequined Midi Skirt
Sequins aren't solely for holiday parties, it's a lifestyle! This sequined skirt is perfect to keep in your wardrobe for celebrations and fancy occasions.
Bonnie Fringed Wrap Scarf
Don't let the cold weather get you down! It's always a good idea to add a pop of color to your outfit that will also keep you warm!
Elsa Ribbed Maxi Dress
This maxi dress is great for layering. Throw on a leather jacket and booties for a complete winter look!
Halsey Cropped Cowl Neck Cami
This versatile cami is great for layering and also comes in coral and black.
Zada Metallic Blazer
A power blazer is essential! This metallic one is perfect for date night, Zoom meetings or feeling fancy.
Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Slim Utility Jeans
With a slim fit and seamed yoke waist, these jeans will look flattering on almost anyone. They also come in a neutral motif and black.
Daydream Throw Blanket
Drape this colorful blanket over your couch for decor purposes or use it to cuddle up during movie night!
Fingers Crossed Pendant Necklace
Fingers crossed 2021 turns out to be a good year! Maybe if we wear this necklace everyday, our hopes will manifest.
Davis Plaid Capelet
A capelet is the ultimate layering piece for the winter. This plaid one is so cute and versatile!
For more deals, check out today's best sales!