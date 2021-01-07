Miley Cyrus Mourns Death of Her Beloved "Angel" Dog Mary Jane

Watch : Miley Cyrus Shoots Her Shot With Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus is mourning her beloved dog Mary Jane, a pitbull mix who has been by her side for nearly a decade.

In a lengthy, emotional post on her Jan. 7 Instagram Story, Miley called Mary Jane her "best friend" and explained that the rescue pup was first diagnosed with cancer over a year ago. Miley was "advised to spend every second savoring her special spirit," something she refused to take for granted.

"When it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane... never once did I forget the gift I had been given," the Plastic Hearts artist wrote. "She made it impossible to. She was a dog with wings in a way."

Miley explained that she had put Mary Jane to sleep in order to spare her from any future pain.

"I thanked her repeatedly as she took her last breath for who and what she has been to me," she shared. "It was something more than a friend or family member. Something so different. You can't define it. Our connection was purely DIVINE. An incomparable love."