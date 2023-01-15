This $10 Dry Brush Has 18,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

If you need more information before you shop, here's what reviewers are saying.

C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing Reviews

A shopper said, "I seriously think this helps with cellulite if you use daily. I rarely write reviews but this might be a miracle worker."

Another reviewed, "I purchased this dry skin brush from Complete Skin Makeover about a month ago. I love how this C.S.M has made this product! It fits perfectly into my hand and is luxurious in appearance and well function.The nods and bristles feels nice on the skin and leaves a little bit of cool refresh feel on my skin after brushing it. My skin has gone from dry and lizard like to smooth and soft. My cellulite also looks noticeably reduced. I also notice how healthy and glowy my skin has become. It is a miracle...I LOVE IT!!!"

An Amazon shopper explained, "When I dry-brush regularly, I have no cellulite and even the tiniest of ripples go away. When I stop for a month, I start getting ripples and sometimes even a little cellulite. Since I don't exercise and don't eat well, I can only assume dry-brushing is what makes the difference!"

"I literally use this dry brush every single day. It is my best friend. I have a lot of cellulite on my thighs because that's where all my weight goes to, and I dry brush then exfoliate when I'm in the shower and omg I've seen a huge difference in my skin!!! It is extremely soft, my boyfriend compliments how soft my skin is all the time, and I can see a huge improvement with the cellulite, I believe because of the dry brushing mostly," someone wrote.

A shopper shared, "I have always had problematic sensitive skin and then I bought this brush. I wish I had this brush my whole life. I love it. It feels rough at first like you're damaging your skin but then when you get out of the shower your skin is not red as you think, it's amazing. I have been very active my whole life and have rough joints and scars from numerous injuries and surgeries. It's helped my joints, circulation, overall tone, the scars and blemishes. I use it with African black soap in circular motions and it's the best thing I've purchased. I used to get bumps on my legs every day and it was very embarrassing and now I don't."

Someone wrote, "Holy moly this actually really works. Use it a few minutes every day before the shower and I've noticed a drastic change in the cellulite on my upper thighs starting in just a few days. Dry brushing is definitely successful."

