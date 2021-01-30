Kelly Rowland Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Tim Weatherspoon

Watch : Kelly Rowland Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

A new Destiny's Child baby is finally here!

On Saturday, Jan. 30, Kelly Rowland announced that she has given birth to her and Tim Weatherspoon's second child. The 39-year-old pop star and her husband welcomed their second son.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful[four heart emojis]," Kelly wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Tim's eldest boy, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, 6, cuddling his baby brother. "1•21•21 8:13pm 7lbs. 8oz 19in."

The "Coffee" singer first shared the happy news that she was expecting her second child back in October, revealing her baby bump on the November cover of Women's Health magazine.

"SURPRISE!!" she captioned an Instagram post of the cover at the time. "My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!"

In Women's Health, the happy mom explained that she and Tim had spoken "loosely" about having another child, sharing, "Then COVID happened. And we were just like, ‘Let's see what happens.'"