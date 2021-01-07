Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf Break Up Amid FKA twigs' Sexual Battery Lawsuit Against Him

Watch : FKA Twigs Accuses Ex Shia LaBeouf of "Relentless Abuse" in Lawsuit

It's over between Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley, E! News has learned, as the actor faces sexual battery allegations from another ex.

A source told E! News on Thursday, Jan. 7, that Margaret, 26, broke up with Shia, 34, over the weekend. The insider added that the actress was leaving to film a project in Canada and was aware of the "backlash" she received over her relationship with the Transformers actor, saying she takes her career very seriously and didn't want the relationship to interfere with it.

People, which first reported the breakup, also quoted a source as saying the two called it quits on Saturday, Jan. 2, adding, "They're just in different places in their lives." Shia and Margaret were last photographed together on Monday, Jan. 4, in the Los Angeles area.

The actor and the actress, daughter of veteran star Andie MacDowell, sparked romance rumors when they played a couple in her sister Rainey Qualley, aka Rainsford's racy "Love Me Like You Hate Me" music video. In December, the actors were photographed making out at Los Angeles International Airport, and a source later told E! News that Margaret was living with Shia at his house.