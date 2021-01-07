Dancing With the Stars' Keo Motsepe Mourns the Death of His Mom in Heartbreaking Message

Keo Motsepe is paying tribute to his mom.

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to social media on Wednesday, Jan. 6, to share that his mother passed away. "I'm gonna miss you mama," he wrote on Instagram Story alongside a photo of his mother. "I love you #RIP."

Keo also briefly went on his Instagram Live to mourn the loss of his mom, saying that he lost the "queen" of his heart.

It was just days ago, on Dec. 31, that the 31-year-old dancer took to Instagram to reflect on a tough 2020. "While there are no words to describe the many challenges 2020 had in store for us, I find myself inspired by not only those I hold close to my heart but humanity," he captioned the post. "This year more than ever, I've seen people come together like never before, and while uncertainty is still in the air, I hope we continue being there for each other."