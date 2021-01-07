Stephen Curry's Warriors Among NBA Teams Kneeling to Protest Turmoil at U.S. Capitol

Watch : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

Multiple NBA teams found ways to send a message on a day that saw violent protesters storm the United States Capitol.

Three games that took place on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 6 featured the basketball players taking a knee in quiet protest.

Prior to the showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, Stephen Curry and the rest of the players kneeled during the national anthem and held a moment of silence. Steph and several other Warriors teammates wore "Black Lives Matter" T-shirts while warming up.

Almost all of the players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat kneeled during the anthem ahead of their game as well.

The members of the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons took a knee immediately after their tip-off. ESPN reported that the Bucks opted to kneel for a span of seven seconds to symbolize the seven times that Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer in August in Kenosha, Wisc. This followed prosecutors announcing on Jan. 5 that the officers involved in the shooting will not be charged.