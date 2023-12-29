Cheers to Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's Evolving Love Story

Watch : Ted Danson on "Three Men and a Little Lady": E! News Rewind

If anyone was under the impression that Ted Danson was the perfect husband, let him disabuse you of that notion.

"I used to think that I was Mr. Enlightenment, madly present and in love with Mary," he said of his relationship with his wife of 28 years, Mary Steenburgen, while on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend in April 2020. "And true—that was true. But, I also noticed, Oh, I used to like half-listen and then figure out what she was saying, and then decide what I was going to say and then interrupt her. 'Cause I'm going fast, I'm going fast here."

And the Emmy winner admitted that only when the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to travel, film and photo shoots, gatherings, in-person meetings, and pretty much everything else related to their careers as actors and activists did he realize that it might behoove him to slow down.

"There's so many little silver linings in our relationship," he added. "I think we might have gone really fast until the end. And taking this moment almost feels like a little gift."