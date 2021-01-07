Diann Valentine's Book Going The Distance For Love Will Help You Find Your Happily Ever After

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Is finding love one of your New Year's resolutions?
For those who are ready to embark on their journey to happily ever after, you need to read Diann Valentine's book Going The Distance For Love: 22 Tips On Handling Your Issues and Finding Love...Wherever It May Be. And if anyone knows how to find Mr. Right, it's Diann. The star of To Rome for Love has helped people all over the world find true love!
In her best-selling book, the event designer and TV host encourages readers, both men and women, to self-reflect on past unhealthy relationships and identify the causes. And after you've dug deep and worked through the pain, her advice will allow you to emerge with the necessary courage to take risks and find the love you deserve.
Going The Distance For Love: 22 Tips On Handling Your Issues and Finding Love...Wherever It May Be by Diann Valentine
With 22 unique tips and real stories, you'll finally be able to heal your relationship with love and have the knowledge you need to pursue the man or woman of your dreams!
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"I received this book for Christmas and I cannot put it down! I love how the book requires effort from the reader, if that makes sense. Diann poses questions for you to self-reflect and evaluate so you can really search yourself. I love books like that where it causes accountability. The book is very authentic; I especially love the social media chapter. Being in my late 20s, dating is HARD in this era, and social media is a beast. It's nice to read the chapter and see things that make me go 'hmmmmm' or "yeah, I have thought that" or 'yeah, why does he do that?'. Overall, I am really enjoying the book! It is very refreshing and relatable, so that definitely makes for a great read! And what a pretty book to look at LOL."
"I must admit....being a man, I was skeptical of what to achieve by reading this book on 'finding love.' Seemed like it was going to be a 'chick' book to me but once I picked it up, I could not put it down! Learning not only to step out of my comfort zone but seeing the views of women on men has truly got me thinking a bit! Like, 'I do do that'...lol. It's showing me the parts of me that are loved and well, the parts of me I see now I should try another alternative..lol. But overall...Love is Love! And who doesn't want to find it! Like they say, 'It takes two to tango' and well, that alone makes all the sense in picking this one up! It's so fun and makes me want to try new things."
And while you're waiting for your book to arrive, check out Diann on Daily Pop today at 11 a.m. PT only on E!.
