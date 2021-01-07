Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Reveals Her Baby Boy’s Name

Watch : Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson Talk "DWTS" Trios

Witney Carson's firstborn son just danced his way into all our hearts!

On Jan. 6, the Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram to share her baby boy's name, along with the sweet reason behind the moniker.

"Kevin Leo McAllister. Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us," the So You Think You Can Dance? alum wrote. "Born on Jan. 3rd 2021. 7lbs. 2oz. 21" long! My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo."

Witney, who married her high school sweetheart Carson McAllister in 2016, announced she had given birth to her baby boy on Jan. 4.

"After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself holding her little boy's tiny. "We are so grateful & we've been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"