Hollywood Reacts as Protesters Storm U.S. Capitol

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Hollywood is reacting to the ongoing protests at the United States Capitol.

As Congress began counting the Electoral College votes on Wednesday, Jan. 6, hundreds of pro-Trump protestors swarmed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

According to NBC News, the Capitol descended into chaos and violence as demonstrators broke through barricades. Several law enforcement officials tell NBC News at least one person was shot inside the Capitol by a member of law enforcement and is currently in critical condition. President Donald Trump—who asked his Twitter followers to "respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue"—has since deployed the National Guard to protect the building.

At the time, members of the Senate as well as Vice President Mike Pence—he was presiding over the joint session of Congress—were evacuated. "The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now," he shared on Twitter. "Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building."