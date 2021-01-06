Love Island Star Zara Holland Avoids Jail Time After Violating COVID-19 Quarantine Orders

Watch : Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation

Zara Holland, a British former pageant queen who appeared on the 2016 season of the UK's Love Island, has issued an apology over reportedly breaking quarantine orders in Barbados.

Holland, 25, was staying with her boyfriend Elliott Love on the island of Barbados where he was tested for the coronavirus, according to The Sun. When his results came back positive, they pair were allegedly given red wristbands and told they would have to leave their hotel and move to Paragon Military Base, which had been turned into a COVID-19 quarantine center. Before they were picked up at their hotel, however, the two allegedly left for the airport and skirted authorities.

While the Barbados police could not confirm whether or not Holland and Love were arrested, law enforcement tells E! News that Holland was released from the medical facility to go back to her hotel on Jan. 1. Love is currently a resident in a medical facility.