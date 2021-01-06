Deadliest Catch Star Mahlon Reyes' Cause of Death Revealed

Mahlon Reyes' cause of death has been revealed four months after he died in a Montana hospital.
The Flathead County Coroner confirms to E! News that the Deadliest Catch star died of an accidental cocaine overdose. This news comes after the coroner completed an autopsy and toxicology report.
At the time of Mahlon's death, his wife, Heather Sullivan, told TMZ that the 38-year-old suffered a heart attack on the morning of Saturday, July 25. She added that he was hospitalized shortly after the incident but never regained consciousness. Mahlon was eventually taken off of life support on Sunday, July 26.
The outlet additionally reported that Mahlon was cremated and his ashes would be spread in the Bering Sea by his Deadliest Catch co-stars.
Discovery Channel subsequently released a statement in recognition of the "very sad news," telling E!, "Our thoughts and prayers go to his family."
As news of Mahlon's death spread, Nick McGlashan took to Twitter to express his condolences to the Reyes family. He shared, "Love you Mahlonn m v (sic) you're missed. RIP."
Nick later died on Sunday, Dec. 27. The 33-year-old's sister, Lydia, shared the news on Twitter, writing, "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight."
Discovery Channel released a statement remembering the legacy of the seventh generation fisherman. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time," their message read. "Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."
Nick's cause of death is pending an investigation.
Mahlon and Nick are just two of the many Deadliest Catch deckhands who have lost their life in recent years. To learn more about the downfall of some of the award-winning show's cast and crew, read our story here.