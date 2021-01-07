Kim & KanyeBridgertonDeadliest CatchBachelor NationPhotosVideos
Exclusive

How Michael Scott and More The Office Characters Would Handle the Pandemic

Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez and more reveal how their Office alter egos would deal with working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Brett Malec Jan 07, 2021 3:43 PMTags
TVSteve CarellThe OfficeExclusivesNostalgiaPeacockCoronavirus
Watch: "The Office" Reunion In the Works on Peacock?

What would The Office be like without, well, the office?

Several of your favorite Office stars and the series' creator Greg Daniels are giving fans an idea of how your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees might have handled work life during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as many across the world continue to work remotely from home.

So which character would have the hardest time in quarantine?

"I've gotten texts from the cast and old writers and stuff about how the characters are handling the pandemic," Daniels told E! News exclusively while promoting The Office's launch on Peacock. "It kind of depends on what season you're talking about but I think early seasons Michael would have the hardest time because his entire being is wrapped up in work and if he couldn't come in he'd be going crazy stepping on his George Foreman grill."

Longtime Dunder Mifflin accountant Oscar, played by Oscar Nuñez, would feel quite the opposite.

photos
The Office Cast: Where Are They Now?

"I think he'd love it. I think he'd be like everyone else dressed from the top up," Nuñez revealed. "I think he would adjust well to it because he's in his house cozy, making his soups or whatever and just working from home and probably enjoy taking a break from people."

Watch: Oscar Nunez Teases Potential "The Office" Reunion Plotlines

As for Kate Flannery's character Meredith, she laughed, "I think she'd be in her basement and I think she might be on Tinder. But she'd be keeping it safe because Meredith is a survival, so I don't think there'd be any risky health issues. I think she'd work it out."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

2
Exclusive

Here's What Led to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Breaking Point

3

Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford on Hanging Out With Jay Cutler

photos
Peacock Originals
Watch: Kate Flannery Wants to Do a Reunion for "The Office"

Meanwhile, Andy Buckley's David Wallace, who ended the series by becoming a millionaire and buying Dunder Mifflin, would be living it up in isolation.

"He would have set up a recording studio with his $20 million bucks and he would just never come out of it probably," Buckley revealed. "He'd be having his Fluffernutter sandwiches sitting in the hot tub. He'd be hammered half-way through every day."

Watch: "The Office" Star Andy Buckley Talks Reunion, Fave Episodes & More

Binge every season of The Office on Peacock now!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

No, Those Rumors About Kanye West and Jeffree Star Aren’t True

2
Exclusive

Here's What Led to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Breaking Point

3

Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford on Hanging Out With Jay Cutler

4

Deadliest Catch Star Mahlon Reyes' Cause of Death Revealed

5

JoJo Siwa Responds to Controversial “JoJo’s Juice” Board Game