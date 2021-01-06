Punky Brewster First Look: Meet the Cast of Peacock's Reboot Series

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Punky power is back!

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Peacock revealed the release date and the first image for the new and highly-anticipated Punky Brewster series. The show, which is a continuation of the beloved '80s sitcom, follows Punky Brewster (Soleil Moon Frye) as she tackles single motherhood. However, when Punky meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster care system, she is reminded of herself.

Joining Frye and Copeland in the new cast portrait is Cherie Johnson, who is reprising her role, Freddie Prinze Jr., Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

As Peacock informed us, all ten of the new Punky Brewster episodes will drop on the NBCUniversal streaming service on Thursday, Feb. 25. Now, if you're eager for some Punky before the February premiere, you can binge past episodes on Peacock as they have the whole original series.

Speaking of the original show, it aired on NBC from 1984 to 1986, then in syndication until 1988.