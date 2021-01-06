The Office

Punky Brewster First Look: Meet the Cast of Peacock's Reboot Series

In addition to announcing the premiere date for the new Punky Brewster, Peacock dropped a first look photo of the cast.

Punky power is back!

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Peacock revealed the release date and the first image for the new and highly-anticipated Punky Brewster series. The show, which is a continuation of the beloved '80s sitcom, follows Punky Brewster (Soleil Moon Frye) as she tackles single motherhood. However, when Punky meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster care system, she is reminded of herself.

Joining Frye and Copeland in the new cast portrait is Cherie Johnson, who is reprising her role, Freddie Prinze Jr., Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

As Peacock informed us, all ten of the new Punky Brewster episodes will drop on the NBCUniversal streaming service on Thursday, Feb. 25. Now, if you're eager for some Punky before the February premiere, you can binge past episodes on Peacock as they have the whole original series.

Speaking of the original show, it aired on NBC from 1984 to 1986, then in syndication until 1988.

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

This isn't the first time that Peacock has tackled a revisioning of a popular sitcom. We're, of course, talking about the laugh out loud 2020 take on Saved By the Bell (which is streaming now on Peacock).

While the new Saved By the Bell stars OG cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, it also features a new class, which includes Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden.

The 2020 SBTB also features appearances by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies.

Be sure to mark your calendars!

