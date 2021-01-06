4 Suspects Arrested After Attempted Burglary of Dr. Dre's Home Amid His Hospitalization

It has not been a good week for Dr. Dre.

Just after news broke that the 55-year-old rapper and mogul was hospitalized in Los Angeles following a brain aneurysm on Monday, Jan. 4, four suspects also attempted to burglarize his home.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News the suspected burglars were attempting to climb a hill where they were caught by security at his Pacific Palisades property. According to police, the suspects then ran and escaped to a van, leading to a chase with police. Quickly after, they were caught and arrested on burglary charges. E! News has reached out to Dr. Dre's team for comment.

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported the suspects were four men and that the attempted burglary took place early Wednesday, Jan. 6.

By that time, it was public knowledge that Dre had been hospitalized and was in the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The star was showered with well wishes from fellow stars, including Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube and his son, O'Shea Jackson Jr.