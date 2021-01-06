Don't Miss Out on Ulta's Love Your Skin Event: Take 50% Off First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major and More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help your 2021 glow up, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, Ursa Major, PMD and more!
Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, Grown Alchemist, Indie Lee and Kinship!
Keep scrolling to shop today's skincare deals at Ulta.
Kinship Insta Swipe Lemon Honey AHA Exfoliating Pads
Kinship's exfoliating pads will give you an instant facial with transformative ingredients like manuka honey, kinbiome, lemon and glycolic acid to leave your skin bright and glowing.
Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream
Avoid dry, cracked winter skin with this cream by Ursa Major. Thanks to ingredients like calendula, sea buckthorn, black current and rose, your skin will be glowing and hydrated all season long.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer
This lightweight moisturizer will give your skin a velvety soft finish while keeping it hydrated with powerhouse ingredients like Meadowfoam seed oil, shea butter and avocado oil.
Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant
You better stock up on this aluminum-free deodorant that will help your underarms smell like mint and eucalyptus.
Indie Lee Squalane Facial Oil
You can add this cruelty-free and Vegan oil over moisturizer at night or combine with your foundation during the day for a dewy makeup look.
Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser
With a delicate blend of botanical extracts, this cleanser will help remove any trace of makeup and impurities while soothing your skin.
Ursa Major 4-in-1 Essential Face Wipes
These convenient wipes include key ingredients like aloe, sugarcane, birch sap, green tree and willow bark to assist in cleansing, exfoliating, soothing and hydrating skin.
