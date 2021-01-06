The Challenge's Tori Deal Sounds Off On Cheating Rumors After Jordan Wiseley Split

Let the record show that Tori Deal did not cheat on Jordan Wiseley.
On Tuesday, Jan. 5, The Challenge star took to Instagram to address the rumor that she had an affair with The Challenge: Double Agents co-star Fessy Shafaat, prompting her split from Jordan. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "Uhmmm... I see how this is all being edited... but just because Fessy admits he's attracted to me doesn't mean I cheated... I never cheated on Jordan. So everyone needs to chill out."
"I just want you all to know that I'm mentally strong enough to handle all of this bulls--t. After 4 years of reality TV you grow some thick ass skin," she continued. "I know my truth and who I am."
Tori also said that she "could go deeper" about what happened, but feels she doesn't "have anything to prove to people that already have their minds made up about me."
The speculation about the nature of Fessy and Tori's relationship began last month, when the pair allegedly vacationed together in Turks & Caicos. The Challenge sub-Reddit discussed the getaway, with one person commenting, "I've heard whispers that there was cheating involved."
Then, Fessy unknowingly stirred the pot when he admitted that he's attracted to Tori in a sneak preview of Wednesday night's episode of The Challenge. He said in a confessional, " I'm getting to know Tori and we honestly have a genuine connection in here. In my rookie season, she was with Jordan the whole time so we never really got to speak. She's a very dope woman and, I mean, she's a very good looking woman."
To make matters worse, Cory Wharton said in a confessional, "There's something going on between those two. I know that Tori's engaged but it's not looking good. My man Fessy's always been attracted to Tori and now you can see that they are definitely working together."
Of course, the latest season of The Challenge filmed prior to Tori and Jordan's announcement that they were calling off their engagement. At the time, Tori simply said, "I know some of you may think that there was 'one big thing' that happened to cause this, but there wasn't. The reality of some relationships is that there can be a lot of little things that slowly build up over time. All of those little incidents showed us that we each need our own space."
Jordan's statement mirrored Tori's, explaining that there wasn't one specific reason for their breakup. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to escape the pressures that come with being in a very public relationship and despite any rumors that have been started, our separation is not because of any bs 'scandal,'" he stated. "We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness."
The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.