How Peter Weber's "Very Controlling" Mom Impacted His Breakup With Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan split for a myriad of reasons, commitment being chief among them. But it turns out his mother, Barbara Weber, played a small role in the breakup, too.
According to a source, his mom, affectionately nicknamed Barb, put a lot of "pressure" on the pair throughout their 10-month relationship.
"Kelley did think Barb was very controlling and overbearing but she tried to not let it affect their relationship," the insider shares. "Barb put a lot of pressure on them, which was definitely hard."
Even so, the insider explains that Barb's meddling wasn't a "huge factor" in their breakup. In fact, the source says, "She got along with Kelley and they enjoyed each other."
The larger issue at hand was Pete's apparent unwillingness to only commit to Kelley. "Peter is not ready to be with one girl," the source shares. "He thought he could take the step of moving in with Kelley but he couldn't handle it."
The source continues, "Kelley suspected something was up with him because Peter was being distant. She is definitely heartbroken."
Likewise, the source reveals, "[Peter] is also very upset about the situation and doesn't know if he's making the right choice. He thinks he will regret this eventually."
Their breakup came just days before Peter and Kelley were set to move into a New York City apartment together. Kelley had been documenting the moving process and expressed excitement over this new chapter in her life, but now the source says everything is up in the air.
"She's staying with her family but plans to go back to Chicago," the source shares. "She has also considered starting over in a new city but no concrete plans for that yet."
The source adds that Peter and Kelley are still in touch, but only because they need to figure out "how they are going to handle the apartment situation."
Peter and Kelley have both spoken out about the split on social media, with each wishing the other the best as they go their separate ways.
Barb even addressed their split, too. She commented on Peter's post announcing the breakup, writing in part, "Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid. Those who have experienced it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. Our hearts ache for you two."
The mother of two added, "Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad."
