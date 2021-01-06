5 Funny and Surprising Moments From the Latest Celebrity Game Face

Watch : Which Celebrity Can Eat Marshmallow Tied to a String?

Another game night for the books.

During Tuesday, Jan. 5's episode of Celebrity Game Face, host and executive producer Kevin Hart walked three teams of married celebrity pairs—including Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley and Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin—through a laugh out loud competition.

"Tonight, on Celebrity Game Face, six very famous people are getting down and dirty in a hilarious competition," Kevin kicked off the episode. "I, of course, am your host Kevin Hart. But, it's never about me. Oh no, it is not."

As he continued, the 41-year-old comedian introduced the teams and faced some playful roasting.

After being introduced, Jim quipped, "Kevin, I'm just so excited you finally got a job. You know what I mean? I know that you don't have anything to do. You can do it! You can do it!"

And that's just a taste of the hilarity from tonight's episode.