Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Mistake Son-in-Law Chris Pratt for Chris Evans

Watch : Arnold Schwarzenegger's Thoughts on Katherine Marrying Actor

Hasta la vista, Chris Evans!

While celebrating New Year's Eve, Chris Pratt decided to host a virtual star-studded Instagram telethon benefiting Greater Good. With help from famous friends like Robert Downey Jr., Trisha Yearwood, Jamie Foxx and Bryce Dallas Howard, the event was able to raise more than $615,000.

As donations continue to come in online this week, pop culture fans are talking about one must-see moment. It happened close to 70 minutes into the show when Arnold Schwarzenegger joined the fundraising celebration.

"Hello, Chris Evans," Arnold joked after a proper introduction from the Jurassic World star. "Oh, not Chris Evans. Sorry, I'm going to screw up this thing right from the beginning Chris Pratt. I didn't look at the cue cards. Sorry about that. I should know your name. I should know your name. That's for sure. You're my favorite son-in-law."

Pratt replied while laughing, "I'm your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite."