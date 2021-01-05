Tyler Cameron and Model Ireland Borba Step Out Together for the First Time Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Tyler Cameron Plays E!'s "Ultimate Wing Man" Game

Tyler Cameron may be getting serious in the New Year.

The Bachelorette alum wasn't exactly alone while kicking off the first week of 2021. Instead, the 27-year-old reality star enjoyed a road trip with rumored girlfriend and Fashion Nova influencer Ireland Borba, 24.

In photos exclusively obtained by E! News, the pair are seen arriving to a New York City apartment—they drove up together from Florida—where they unpacked their vehicle filled with clothes, duffle bags and other household items.

While their visit to the apartment was short, an eyewitness said the couple was "very giddy, laughing and holding hands during that time."

So where do these two really stand as Tyler's BFF Matt James begins his journey on The Bachelor? According to a source, Tyler and Ireland are seeing each other, but not exclusively dating. "Tyler and Ireland both live in Florida so they have kept in touch and made plans to see each other these last couple of months," a source exclusively told E! News. "They are both into each other but it's a stretch to say she's his girlfriend."