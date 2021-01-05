The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton Urges Fans to Wear a Mask Amid Hospitalization

Watch : "The Walking Dead" Cast Talk Season 9 and More

Samantha Morton is expressing her gratitude to healthcare workers after being hospitalized.

The Walking Dead actress took to Twitter on Jan. 4, revealing her hospitalization and urging fans to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Thank you to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight," she tweeted, seemingly referencing the Conquest Hospital in East Sussex, England. "I'm so grateful for our NHS, to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I'm ok tonight because of them."

While Morton did not specify the reason behind her hospitalization, she did mention the "red zone," which has been used to reference coronavirus hot spots. She added, "#SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19."

The message sparked an outpouring of love from concerned fans wishing her a speedy recovery. "I'm on the mend," she assured followers. "I'll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask."