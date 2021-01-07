Why Brie Bella's Husband Bryan Wasn't So Sure About Moving to Napa

Watch : Brie Bella Explains Why She Wants to Move to Napa Valley

Brie Bella is putting it all out there on tonight's brand new Total Bellas.

In this sneak peek, the former WWE star opens up to her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) about her desire to uproot their lives and relocate from Phoenix to California's Napa Valley.

Yes, Brie is still pregnant, there's a global pandemic, her and Nikki Bella's mom just had brain surgery and Bryan is constantly traveling for work, but as she explains in a confessional, life is simply too short.

"These last couple months have just made me think about so much," Brie tells the Total Bellas cameras. "I always just look to the future for doing things that really fulfill my heart. Then just seeing everything going on in the world and then seeing what my mom's going through, it's like, wait a second; We might not get the next five years. We might not get tomorrow. It's like, what fulfills you, do it today."