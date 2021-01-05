Cardi B Reacts to Criticism Over Not Letting Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Listen to "WAP"

Cardi B is sending a PSA to parents.
The Grammy winner took to Twitter to react to criticism over the music she allows her daughter Kulture to listen to. As fans may recall, on Sunday, Jan. 3, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a video of her dancing to her hit song "W.A.P." featuring Megan Thee Stallion. However, seconds into the clip, Cardi could be seen scrambling to turn off the song as her 2-year-old baby girl ran into the room.
The video caused a bit of a stir from parents who were surprised that Cardi doesn't let her toddler listen to her own mother's song.
"So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else's daughter can? @iamcardib," a Twitter user wrote. "AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING."
Without skipping a beat, the proud mom responded to her critics.
"Ya needs to stop with this already ! I'm not jojosiwa !," the 28-year-old tweeted. "I don't make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."
She followed up by retweeting herself and adding, "There's moms who are strippers.Pop p--sy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense."
This isn't the first time Kulture interrupted one of her mom's camera moments. Cardi posted a similar video back in November when she was attempted to create a sexy video. In the clip, Kulture could be seen entering the room calling for her mom.
The rapper immediately transitioned into parent-mode and replied to the toddler with a calm, "Yes?"