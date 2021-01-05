Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Reveals Her Newborn Baby Is Hospitalized With Coronavirus

More than two months after a "slightly extreme" birth, Harry Potter's Jessie Cave is back in the hospital with her baby boy.
In October 2020, the actress known to fans of the series as Lavender Brown welcomed her third child into the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Jan. 5, she took to Instagram, revealing publicly that her newborn has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive," she captioned a photo of the little one in a hospital crib. "He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."
"This strain is super powerful and contagious," she continued, "so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth."
Despite the challenging circumstances, the 33-year-old actress was grateful for the help provided by the hospital staff. "Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73," she wrote. "Please wish baby a speedy recovery. He's 9llbs 7 now so he's a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.) Love and best wishes to everyone."
As a new, more transmissible variant of the virus continues popping up in parts of the world, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reimposed a lockdown in Cave's native England on Monday, Jan. 4.
The star, who is also mom to son Donnie, 6, and daughter Margot, 4, with partner Alfie Brown, described the birth of her third chid as "a very different experience."
"Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken," she wrote on Instagram in October. "Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control."