Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Reveals Her Newborn Baby Is Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

More than two months after a "slightly extreme" birth, Harry Potter's Jessie Cave is back in the hospital with her baby boy.

In October 2020, the actress known to fans of the series as Lavender Brown welcomed her third child into the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Jan. 5, she took to Instagram, revealing publicly that her newborn has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive," she captioned a photo of the little one in a hospital crib. "He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

"This strain is super powerful and contagious," she continued, "so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth."