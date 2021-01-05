Bachelor Matt James Reveals His Honest Reaction to Victoria Larson's "Queen" Title

Watch : Matt James Tells Why Abigail Got the First Impression Rose

Victoria Larson might've missed out Matt James' first impression rose, but he still loved her royal entrance.

During the Jan. 4 premiere of The Bachelor, fans were introduced to all of the women vying for the real estate broker's heart—including contestant Victoria who crowned herself the "queen." Though her grand entrance—during which she was carried in while wearing a tiara—was met with some eyebrow raises, Matt appeared to enjoy his time with Victoria.

"I appreciated everything about Victoria's entrance and who she was because...whatever you need to do to stand out she did it," the 29-year-old Wake Forest alum told Jimmy Kimmel during a virtual interview after the show's premiere. "And I remembered her name and it was lighthearted and it broke the ice."

Matt added, "It's such a tense situation and I was nervous and she comes out with everything that she is, it put a smile on my face and it brought less tension to the night."