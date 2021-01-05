Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Praises Matt James for Leading His Women in Prayer

Watch : How Matt James Will Handle "Bachelor" Catfights & More

Twitter users had plenty to say when Matt James opened his season of The Bachelor with a peek at his religious side, and among those who appreciated the move was Madison Prewett.

After the new lead of The Bachelor led his 32 women in prayer during his season premiere on Monday, Jan. 4, the runner-up of Peter Weber's season took to social media to offer her stamp of approval.

"Off to a great start," she tweeted about the dating series, adding the praise-hands emoji. "It's the opening in prayer for me."

Following the wacky-as-usual limo entrances, Matt opened up to host Chris Harrison about experiencing nerves. After he walked inside to finally greet his women as a group, he led them in prayer, which the stars of the series have not typically done in past seasons.

"I had so long to think about what I'm going to say to you all, and I'm gonna take a different approach," Matt told the ladies. "So if everybody can just bow their head really quick, I'm going to pray for everyone."