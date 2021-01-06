An Unexpected Killer Is Back With More True Crime Twists: Watch the Season 2 Sneak Peek

Watch : 6 Binge-Worthy Shows Based on Real-Life Murders

Season two of An Unexpected Killer is sure to pull the rug out from under even the savviest of true-crime fans.

Brand new episodes of the Oxygen series kick off Friday, Jan. 15, and it won't be long before viewers are second-guessing everything as they watch captivating interviews with potential suspects and in-depth examinations of crime scenes, following along with experienced homicide investigators who believe they're inches away from solving a case, only to come across something unanticipated.

Take the season two premiere for example.

In the introductory episode, a successful TV producer and mother of one is found shot dead in her upscale home. Suspicion ends up falling on her soon-to-be-ex-husband, but his airtight alibi leads detectives to question other potential suspects. And just when the tenacious detectives believe they have a break in the case, they're faced with a shocking and unforeseen surprise in a truly twisted investigation.