See Meagan Good and Tamera Mowry Epically Struggle in One Celebrity Game Face Challenge

Harder than it appears.

In this clip from Tuesday, Jan. 5's all-new Celebrity Game Face, contestants Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley and Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin compete in a round of "Get in My Mouth." The objective? The first team to get both marshmallows into their mouths without using their hands wins.

However, it's not so simple as the marshmallows are attached to fishing rods on top of hats. Yes, you read that correctly.

"What the hell!" Tamera sounds off at the start of the clip. "How do you do this?"

As the other teams struggle through the task, Team Gaffigan tries an unexpected strategy.

"Jim and Jeannie trying to use your partner's body," host and executive producer Kevin Hart comments. "Very well played."

Meanwhile, over at Meagan and DeVon's home, the Think Like a Man actress struggles to make contact with the sweet treat.

"Ok, Meagan. What is happening with Meagan?" the comedian ponders aloud. "Meagan. Meagan. Meagan."

For Team Mowry-Housley, Adam successfully catches the marshmallow in his mouth. As for Tamera? She is still struggling.

Adam encourages his wife, "Keep going."

Not far behind them, Jeannie finally gets her marshmallow.

And, as the other husbands try to coach their wives through the catching process, Jim grabs the winning marshmallow for Team Gaffigan.

Adam quips, "We're gonna be here all day."

Eventually, Meagan catches her marshmallow and nabs second place for her team with husband DeVon.

Catch all the hilarity in the new clip above!

