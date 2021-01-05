The Office

Meet the Cast of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam Season 2

They're back! Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is coming back with a new season filled with old and new faces. Get the details on Lifetime's hit reality show.

Your favorite couples are back for more!

As excitement continues to grow for a new season of Married at First Sight kicking off Jan. 13, Lifetime has another big announcement to share with fans. E! News can exclusively reveal Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is also coming back with more than a few familiar faces. 

Set to premiere Feb. 4, the season promises to offer fans a raw and unfiltered look at the intimate moments of married and family life for several couples previously featured on Married at First Sight.

Whether you've been watching from season one, where Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner said "I do," or more recently, like season 11, where sparks flew between Miles Williams and Karen Landry, each couple has a love story worth celebrating.

Plus, with multiple couples expanding their families including Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie, there's a lot to keep up with. In addition, several cast members, including Jessica Studer and Keith Dewar, will document their lives as essential workers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to bring twists and turns to the world.  

photos
Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

So who is ready to share their lives with Lifetime cameras again? We're so glad you asked! Keep scrolling below to see the exclusive cast announcement for season two.

And mark your calendars! Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Kinetic Content
Jamie & Doug

Season 1

With a new baby boy roaming around the house, Married at First Sight's longest married couple is ready to continue documenting life for loyal fans who have been watching the franchise since 2014. 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Ashley & Anthony

Season 5: Chicago

With baby No. 2 on the way, Ashley is ready to document her pregnancy journey alongside her loving husband. 

Kinetic Content
Shawniece & Jephte

Season 6: Boston

"Three years in marriage, three years in learning and growing together, s--t three years in just knowing each other (thank you MAFS)," Jephte joked on Instagram earlier this summer. "Can't wait for what year 4 has in store for us." We'll be watching! 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Danielle & Bobby

Season 7: Dallas

"Even though 2020 wasn't anyone's best, I can still think of some best parts of 2020," Danielle shared on Instagram after welcoming her second child with Bobby. "This year has left us with our complete family unit . Our precious baby boy came before the years end and made us the happiest parents in the world." 

 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Kristine & Keith

Season 8: Philadelphia 

After celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary this September, the Married at First Sight couple is ready to check in with fans. 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Stephanie & AJ

Season 8: Philadelphia

"In a year of uncertainty, I'm lucky to have you.. In a year of hatred and division, I'm lucky to have you," Stephanie previously reflected on Instagram when posing with her husband. "In a year of unthinkable work stress, I'm lucky to have you.
In a year when I need your support the most, I'm lucky to have you." 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Deonna & Greg

Season 9: North Carolina

After announcing they were expecting their first baby together in September 2020, the Married at First Sight stars are ready to share their journey to parenthood on the small screen. 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Beth & Jamie

Season 9: North Carolina

"I knew @justbeth____ was my person when we smashed cake in each other's faces as complete strangers," Jamie recently shared on Instagram after celebrating their anniversary. 

Daniel Dorsa/Kinetic Content
Jessica & Austin

Season 10: Washington D.C.

As Jessica continues her job as a nurse manager, the Married at First Sight star and her husband Austin will document their new reality during a pandemic. 

Instagram @mckenzie_bigliazzi/Kinetic Content
Karen & Miles

Season 11: New Orleans 

Prepare to be inspired by Karen and Miles' love story. "I am so proud of you. This year has been a journey!" Miles previously reflected on Instagram. "We leaned on each other through a WILD experiment, a pandemic, and being silent while watching the world react to what they've seen. The hate has been unreal and through it all, you've found the strength, courage, and love to show up everyday and build a strong foundation for our marriage."

Kinetic Content
Emilia & Bennett

Season 11: New Orleans 

Married at First Sight's quirkiest couple is back and ready to update fans on where they stand since saying "I do" last season. 

Juston Jacques Photography LLC/Kinetic Content
Amani & Woody

Season 11: New Orleans 

"Y'all believe in ‘Love at first sight?' Yea, me neither," Amani joked on Instagram this past December. "But, reflecting on 10 months of being Married at First Sight and I might've been in ‘love at first dance.' We'll keep that a secret though!" 

