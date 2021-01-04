Valerie Bertinelli Chokes Up as She Says She "Still Goes to Text" Late Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

Watch : Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen

The world is still mourning the loss of rock legend, Eddie Van Halen.

Back in October, the Van Halen co-founder and guitarist passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with throat cancer. Three months following his death, Valerie Bertinelli, the late star's ex-wife, opened up about how she's been coping with the tragedy.

On Monday, Jan. 4, the 60-year-old star made a virtual appearance on the Today show, in which she shared some of her favorite recipes. When asked by Hoda Kotb how she's been holding up since Eddie's death, Valerie got choked up and admitted she was "tearing up."

"It's been rough... very bittersweet," the actress shared, adding that she recently spent time with her and Eddie's 29-year-old son, Wolfgang Van Halen. "We're doing okay, we spent the holidays together..."

"I'll see him later today," she added. "We've been spending a lot of time together."