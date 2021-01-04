Jeffrey Dean Morgan Confusing Norman Reedus' Birth Date Is Everyone During Quarantine

Watch : Jeffrey Dean Morgan Gives Update on Baby No. 2

Even best friends mess up sometimes.

On Monday, Jan. 4, The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 54, took to his Instagram to wish his co-star and real-life best friend Norman Reedus, a happy 52nd birthday. The initial gesture was super sweet, until the Watchmen actor realized that he jumped the gun with the birthday love.

"Happy birthday to my BFF. @bigbaldhead I just f--kin love ya." Jeffrey wrote in the caption. "After posting... it's not his birthday yet! Lol. F--k it. Two day jump on this thing!! My pandemic calendar is better and faster than most folks. Xxjd."

Although the Blade alum keeps a pretty low profile on his personal life, it's probable that he enjoyed the early shout out nonetheless.

Norman and his equally talented partner actress Diane Kruger made headlines at the top of 2020 when they purchased a $8.5 million mansion in cash. The Hollywood Hills home clocked in at 7,732 sq. ft. and houses four bedrooms and four full and three half bathrooms.