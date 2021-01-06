Steal Kelly Ripa's Sweet Strategy For Combatting Stress Eating

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Kids Hilariously Recreate 17-Year-Old Vacay Photo

Okay, let's get this out of the way right at the top: It's okay if you spent much of 2020 in a perpetual sugar high.

Stress eating happens to the best of us, and if your strategy for coping with a freakin' worldwide pandemic involved mainlining chocolate while Netflix rudely asked if you were still watching Bridgerton, we are certainly not here to judge. And if you'd like to continue doing that as we all await word that it's safe to come out of our houses, there is absolutely no shame in that game.

Okay?

But, if you're someone who embraces the turning of the calendar as an opportunity for a fresh start, and you'd like that to include a diet a little less heavy on the Christmas cookies, well, Dr. Daryl Gioffre is here for you. The nutrition pro Kelly Ripa relies on to fuel her through her busy days (and is, perhaps, the secret weapon to her whole aging-in-reverse situation) is serving up every last piece of his advice in his new book Get Off Your Sugar.