The Best Video Games to Play Your Way to Fitness

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Working out doesn't have to be mind-numbingly boring. Get in touch with your inner child by video gaming your way to a fit physique.
Below, some of the best video games to get your sweat on, from Just Dance to Fitness Boxing. They offer a fun way to mix up your workout routine so you can achieve all of those 2021 fitness goals, since so many gyms and studios are still closed.
Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure
Defeat enemies using real-life exercise in this workout game. You can jog, sprint and high-knee through dozens of levels using Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories.
Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise for Nintendo Switch
This rhythmic boxing game uses Joy-Con controllers. A friend can also join you in this two-player workout.
Nintendo Wii Fit
And oldie but a goodie. Tap into the nostalgia of Wii Fit, which has more than 40 different exercises.
Just Dance 2021 Nintendo Switch
This game features songs that are currently on the radio for the best at-home dance party ever.
Jaybird Vista Earbuds
While you work out, you want earbuds that don't slip and slide. These are perfect for intense activity.