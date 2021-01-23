Inside Larry King's Towering Legacy: An Intrepid Interviewer Who Just Loved to Ask Questions

After 65 years on the job, some people might think about retirement. But not Larry King.

"I think one of the reasons for my longevity is the love of what I do," he explained to Esquire writer and longtime friend Cal Fussman in 2017. "In other words, I may have an unhappy day at home. Things may not go right, I can't control—but when that light goes on, I control my environment. And then, how many people get to control their environment? So, when I hosted a radio show every night or television show every day or wrote a column, I controlled the question I would ask."

And King, who died Jan. 23 at the age of 87, probably asked about a billion questions over the course of his award-winning, seven-decade career, which included a 25-year run as host of CNN's Larry King Live.