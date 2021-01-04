Braunwyn Windham-Burke's RHOC Co-Stars React to Her "Hypocritical" Comments on Husband Sean Dating

Watch : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County are stirring up drama on and off camera.

Season 15 newcomer Elizabeth Lyn Vargas took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 3 with a not-so-nice response to Braunwyn Windham-Burke's admission that she'd "be heartbroken" if her husband Sean Burke moved on with someone else, despite the fact that she's currently dating a woman after revealing she's a lesbian in December.

"OK.. I'm sorry but this is just getting to be wayyyy to much," Elizabeth wrote alongside a screengrab of E! News' reporting on Braunwyn's comments about her marriage. "Didn't she just announce she's NEVER been attracted to him EVER & she's "SLEEPING WITH WOMEN"! Acceptable behavior because she calls it a 'modern marriage' or extremely narcissistic & hypocritical...Thoughts?"

Elizabeth added a number of pointed hashtags—from "#modermarriage and #dontbeabraunwyn to #teamsean and #hotbabydaddy"—before ending the caption with, "I'm just reading all the public headlines...You can't make this s--t up."