We've Got the Cure For Your Bachelor Breakup Blues

Eeeeeeeeeevery rose has its thorrrrrrrn.

Okay, it's trite, but it is starting to feel as though for every time Bachelor Nation giveth (consider us officially Team Tayshia and Zac), they taketh away in the form of stripping us of another beloved couple who'd long ago sucked us into their journey.

Truthfully, we hadn't fully absorbed the pre-holiday news that the love between one of the franchise's most delightfully quirky pairs had wilted, when 2020 struck one final blow.

Sure, Peter Weber's relationship with top five contender Kelley Flanagan had just gotten off the ground this spring after the airline pilot sped past that whole Hannah Ann Sluss-Madison Prewett debacle, but we had kinda assumed they'd reached the cruising altitude stage, considering their plans to move to New York City together and hints that a non Neil Lane-provided ring was in the offing.

So it was quite the jolt when the former Bachelor revealed on Instagram Dec. 31 that "while our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."