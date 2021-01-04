Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and That '70s Show Star, Dead at 65

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Actress Tanya Roberts, known for the James Bond film A View to a Kill and the hit TV comedy That '70s Show, has died at age 65.

Her rep confirmed to TMZ that the star passed away Sunday, Jan. 3 after she collapsed in her home on Dec. 24 following a walk with her dogs. She was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator but did not recover from the health issue that was not related to the coronavirus, according to her team.

Tanya, née Victoria Leigh Blum, starred as Bond girl Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore's 007 in the 1985 flick A View to a Kill.

She appeared in a number of campy genre films and comedies throughout the late 1970s and 1980s, including 1979's Racquet, 1982's The Beastmaster, 1984's Sheena: Queen of the Jungle and 1986's Body Slam.

She is perhaps best known for her role on That '70s Show as Midge Pinciotti, mom to Laura Prepon's character Donna. Midge was written out of the show in 2001 after the third season, and Tanya later explained that she left to care for her now-late husband Barry Roberts, who had fallen ill.