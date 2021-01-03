Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Tiana, 2, Blames Pasta Spill on "Spaghetti Fairy" in Adorable Video

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Says He's "Cursed" With 3 Girls

Dwayne Johnson's little girl is telling fairy tales and trolling dad...again!

On Sunday, Jan. 3, The Rock shared on his Instagram page a video of daughter Tiana Johnson, 2, feigning innocence while standing in a kitchen surrounded by spilled spaghetti noodles on the floor.

"Tia, what just happened?" he asked.

"I don't know," she replied. "I don't know, Daddy."

"Who made that mess back there? Was it the Spaghetti Fairy that came and just dropped it all on the floor?" Dwayne asked. "Did you get a look at the Spaghetti Fairy? What did they look like?"

Tiana replied, "A fairy."

The Jumani and Moana actor then asked who is going to clean up the mess, adding, "I'm pretty sure his name starts with D and ends with Y."

As he spoke, Tiana casually dropped another bunch of spaghetti noodles on the floor.

"She did it again!" she said, drawing laughs from her dad. "Then we have to clean it up."

Dwayne later wrote, "If I ever find this 'Paghetti fairy' who made all this mess I'm slappin' it's wings off...Baby Tia putting the heat on the 'Paghetti fairy' as she slowly lets all the spaghetti fall on the floor saying 'she did it again?' is some of the funniest s--t I've experienced in a long time."

He added, "That's my kid — unflappable in the moment of crisis #mrcleanupman"